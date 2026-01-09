Mirzoyan, Kvien talk Armenia-US ties and TRIPP project

+ ↺ − 16 px

Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan hosted U.S. Ambassador Kristina Kvien on Friday to mark the completion of her diplomatic mission, according to the Foreign Ministry.

Both sides praised the results of the joint work carried out in recent years, noting that it made it possible to establish a strategic partnership between Armenia and the United States and continue its development, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Among other programs, the parties also discussed the steps being taken to implement the TRIPP route project, emphasizing the importance of the initiative in promoting regional connectivity and sustainable development, the statement said.

Mirzoyan thanked the ambassador for her contribution to strengthening bilateral relations and enriching the partnership agenda, and wished her success in her future endeavors.

News.Az