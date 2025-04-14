Missile launch from Yemen triggers sirens across central Israel

+ ↺ − 16 px

Israel's military said on Sunday that a missile launched from Yemen was "likely intercepted" by its air defense systems before entering Israeli airspace, News.az reports citing Xinhua.

The launch triggered air raid sirens across central Israel, including in Tel Aviv and Jerusalem, sending millions of residents to shelters. No injuries or damage were reported, according to Israel's national emergency service, Magen David Adom.

Debris from the interception reportedly fell in the West Bank city of Dura, southwest of Hebron, local media said, citing Palestinian sources.

Earlier on Sunday, the Israel Defense Forces said it had intercepted a rocket fired from the Gaza Strip toward the village of Reim, near the border. That incident also resulted in no casualties or damage.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the missile attack.

Since Israel resumed its intensified military campaign across the Gaza Strip on March 18, the Houthi movement has launched a series of attacks targeting Israeli and U.S. interests.

The group, which controls vast areas of northern Yemen, has struck targets inside Israel and targeted vessels linked to Israel in the strategic Red Sea-Suez Canal corridor. The Houthis say their actions are in solidarity with Palestinians under Israeli bombardment in Gaza. ■

Palestinians gather around the debris from a missile interception which has fallen in the West Bank city of Dura, southwest of Hebron, on April 13, 2025. Israel's military said on Sunday that a missile launched from Yemen was "likely intercepted" by its air defense systems before entering Israeli airspace.

Debris from the interception reportedly fell in the West Bank city of Dura, southwest of Hebron, local media said, citing Palestinian sources. (Photo by Mamoun Wazwaz/Xinhua)

