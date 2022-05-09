Missiles fired at Ukraine's southern Odesa region, says official

Russian forces have fired four Onyx cruise missiles at the Odesa region in southern Ukraine, according to the spokesman for the Odesa region military administration, Serhiy Bratchuk, News.az reports citing UNIAN.

"The missiles arrived from the territory of the temporarily occupied Crimea," he said. Russian forces illegally annexed Ukraine's Crimean Peninsula in 2014.

Bratchuk provided no details of where the missiles had struck.

Ukraine's Black Sea coast has seen a significant uptick in missile attacks by Russian forces in recent days.