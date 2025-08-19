Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey named Co-deputy director of FBI

+ ↺ − 16 px

Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey has been appointed co-deputy director of the FBI, joining Dan Bongino in the newly created role under the Trump administration.

FBI Director Kash Patel described Bailey as an “integral part” of the agency’s mission, highlighting his experience and dedication. U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi welcomed the appointment, praising Bailey as a “distinguished attorney general for Missouri and a decorated war veteran” who brings both expertise and commitment to public service, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Bailey, who has served as Missouri’s attorney general since 2023, will resign from the position effective September 8. Reflecting on his tenure in Missouri, he called it “a humbling privilege” and expressed gratitude for the new role.

“I am eternally grateful for the opportunity to serve as the Co-Deputy Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation,” Bailey said. “I extend my deepest gratitude to President Trump and U.S. Attorney General Bondi for the privilege to join in their stated mission to Make America Safe Again.”

The announcement comes as Bongino, Bailey’s co-deputy, recently clashed with Bondi over the Justice Department’s handling of the Jeffrey Epstein investigation.

