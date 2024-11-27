Moana 2 finale sparks debate, leaves fans buzzing

+ ↺ − 16 px

The conclusion of Moana 2 has left fans buzzing with curiosity, particularly regarding the dramatic twist surrounding Moana’s fate.

Does Moana die or is she a Demigod at the end of Part 2?

This sequel to the beloved 2016 film takes Moana and her crew on a high-stakes journey to the lost island of Motufetu, where they confront the malevolent Nalo and a powerful curse, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

However, the conclusion leaves fans wondering: does Moana die, or is she transformed into something greater?Here’s a detailed ending explanation of Moana 2.Yes, Moana dies and later becomes a Demigod in the latest installment.The ending of Moana 2 brings a dramatic twist to the titular character’s story as she along with demigod Maui tries to save the lost island of Motufetu. On their journey, they face multiple challenges but eventually learn about the island’s location. After detecting the lost Island, Maui tries to bring it out of the water.However, his attempts are nullified by Nalo. He doesn’t let him raise the island from within the water as he takes away all his powers. Nonetheless, Moana doesn’t give up and immediately tries to reach the island to save it. She is determined that if she successfully touches the shores of the island, she will be able to break the Nalo’s curse.Interestingly, she succeeds in her mission but faces tragedy, shocking viewers completely. In the final moments, Nalo strikes his lightning on Moana, leading to her ultimate demise. However, the movie doesn’t end here as there is a surprising twist for the viewers.Despite Moana’s demise, she remains alive due to the spirits of her ancestors associated with the ocean managing to bring her back to life. Moreover, she is advanced to Demigod like her best friend, Maui.For those unaware, the demigod is partially god and human, granting them half immortality and healing powers.

