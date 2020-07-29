MoD: Another tactical UAV of Armenia was destroyed
On July 29 in the evening, the units of the armed forces of Armenia, using the tactical unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV), attempted to carry out a reconnaissance flight over the positions of the units of the Azerbaijan Army in the direction of the Tovuz district on the Armenia-Azerbaijan state border.
Another enemy’s UAV was also immediately detected and destroyed by Air Defense units of the Air Force of Azerbaijan.
