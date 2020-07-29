MoD: Another tactical UAV of Armenia was destroyed

+ ↺ − 16 px

On July 29 in the evening, the units of the armed forces of Armenia, using the tactical unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV), attempted to carry out a reconnaissance flight over the positions of the units of the Azerbaijan Army in the direction of the Tovuz district on the Armenia-Azerbaijan state border.

Another enemy’s UAV was also immediately detected and destroyed by Air Defense units of the Air Force of Azerbaijan.

