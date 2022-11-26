MoD: Azerbaijan Army positions subjected to fire

+ ↺ − 16 px

On November 26, starting from 00:05 to 00:20, the Armenian armed forces units from the positions in the direction of the Garaiman settlement of the Basarkechar region using small arms periodically subjected to fire the Azerbaijan Army positions stationed in the direction of the Astaf settlement of the Dashkasan region, Azerbaijan's Ministry of Defence told News.az.

Moreover, starting from 09:25 to 10:10, members of an illegal Armenian armed detachment in the territory of Azerbaijan, where the Russian peacekeepers are temporarily deployed, periodically subjected to fire the Azerbaijan Army positions stationed in the directions of the Aghdam and Khojavand regions.

The Azerbaijan Army Units stationed in these directions took adequate retaliatory measures.

News.Az