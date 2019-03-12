Yandex metrika counter

MoD: Azerbaijani troops conduct terrain reconnaissance during large-scale drills

MoD: Azerbaijani troops conduct terrain reconnaissance during large-scale drills

As part of the large-scale military exercises, the Azerbaijani troops conducted terrain reconnaissance in real conditions to clarify combat missions and evaluate the situation, the Ministry of Defense said Tuesday.

Reports of officials of Army Corps, formations and other types of troops involved in the exercises were heard, and tasks on the use of troops participating in the exercises according to the adopted decision were clarified.

