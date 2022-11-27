MoD: Positions of Azerbaijani army shelled in several directions

+ ↺ − 16 px

Starting from 22:35 on November 26 to 08:37 on November 27, members of an illegal Armenian armed detachment in the territory of Azerbaijan, where the Russian peacekeepers are temporarily deployed, periodically subjected to fire the Azerbaijan Army positions stationed in the directions of the Khojavand, Fuzuli, Tartar and Aghdam regions, Azerbaijan's Ministry of Defense told News.az.

The Azerbaijan Army Units took adequate retaliatory measures.

News.Az