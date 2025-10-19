Moderate candidate defeats incumbent president in Turkish Cypriot polls
People walk past a campaign poster of Turkish Cypriot candidate Tufan Erhurman. (Photo: Reuters)
Tufan Erhürman has been elected president of the Turkish Cypriot administration, defeating incumbent Ersin Tatar with approximately 63% of the vote.
A moderate candidate won Turkish Cypriot presidential elections on Sunday, defeating a hardliner in a pivotal vote that could help revive stalled UN talks on reunifying Cyprus, News.Az reports citing The India Today.
Centre-left politician Tufan Erhurman sailed to victory with 62.8 per cent of the vote from just over 218,000 registered voters, defeating incumbent Ersin Tatar on a platform of reinvigorating talks with estranged Greek Cypriots on the future of Cyprus.