Modi plans first U.K. visit in seven years to seal landmark trade deal

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to visit the United Kingdom as early as next week to finalize a long-awaited free trade agreement (FTA) with Prime Minister Keir Starmer, according to multiple sources familiar with the discussions.

The visit would mark Modi’s first trip to the U.K. since 2018, concluding nearly three years of trade negotiations between the two nations. Officials from both sides are currently engaged in the legal scrubbing process of the agreement, which is a prerequisite for signing, News.Az reports, citing Politico.

The two countries reached a provisional agreement in May, despite global trade tensions fueled by U.S. President Donald Trump’s tariff policies. India’s Commerce Ministry has reportedly set the end of July as the deadline to sign the deal.

Modi is expected to make a brief stopover in London on July 24, en route to the Maldives for Independence Day celebrations on July 25. However, the trip could be delayed if legal reviews take longer than anticipated.

“The prime minister is making a flying visit to sign the FTA so the ratification process can begin,” said one source involved in the planning.

Both sides have been working to resolve remaining issues, including provisions related to taxation measures, according to people briefed on the talks.

Once signed, the agreement will undergo parliamentary scrutiny in the U.K. and Cabinet approval in India before implementation. British officials estimate the deal could add £4.8 billion to the U.K. economy, making it one of the most significant trade agreements since Brexit.

“We have been working with India on a landmark trade deal that will deliver for British people and business as part of our Plan for Change,” a U.K. government spokesperson said.

