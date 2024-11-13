Mohamed Haggai: "We fight climate change and poverty with science" - VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

In an exclusive interview with News.Az , Engineer Mohamed Haggai, founder and chairman of the Board of Trustees of Egypt’s Dream Foundation, shared insights on the organization’s third visit to Copenhagen, following previous engagements in 1927 and during COP28. The foundation, also recently active in Germany, has a team of 70 experts working within the conference’s 200 budget allocations. Though Egypt-based, the Dream Foundation includes collaborators from 14 different countries, united to tackle climate change and poverty through scientific solutions.

“Our motto is simple yet powerful: ‘We fight against climate change and poverty with science,’” Haggai i told News.Az . Emphasizing global cooperation, he shared that unified, focused efforts can lead to meaningful reductions in carbon emissions and operational costs, especially with UN-backed technological advancements. Haggai highlighted that the Dream Foundation, along with its partners, is developing targeted solutions for these pressing issues in Egypt.One recent collaboration with a U.S.-based partner focuses on removing microplastics from water using innovative water generator technology. The Dream Foundation’s initiatives revolve around three primary technologies: first, an advanced method for increasing the efficiency of fossil fuel combustion from 10% to 90% at the user end, cutting infrastructure costs while producing green exhaust.Another initiative aims to mitigate the greenhouse effect by capturing atmospheric gases and channeling them into outer space. Additionally, the foundation is pioneering a transformative approach to generating electricity in outer space and wirelessly transmitting it back to Earth with remarkable efficiency. This breakthrough, highlighted at COP, is positioned as a promising avenue for sustainable energy solutions.

News.Az