Moldova invites Azerbaijan as potential gas supplier

As part of its energy diversification strategy, Moldova is open to engaging Azerbaijani companies as potential gas suppliers, Moldovan Energy Minister Dorin Junghietu told Report in an exclusive interview.

“Our state-owned company Energocom has an approved gas procurement strategy for the upcoming autumn-winter season, focused on source diversification. We would be pleased to see Azerbaijani firms among the suppliers. However, we recommend closely monitoring Energocom’s tenders, submitting bids, or initiating direct negotiations,” Junghietu stated, News.Az reports, citing local media.

Commenting on the situation surrounding Moldovagaz, a Gazprom subsidiary, the minister recalled that since 2022, Moldova has mostly sourced gas from Energocom due to Gazprom’s unilateral reduction in supply volumes.

He noted that Moldovagaz, half-owned by the sanctioned Russian giant Gazprom, has been unable to operate in international gas markets. Furthermore, it failed to comply with Moldovan legislation and timely delivery obligations, resulting in the company being stripped of its gas supply license. It will, however, continue its distribution activities.

The National Energy Regulatory Agency (ANRE) has officially revoked Moldovagaz’s gas supply license. Starting September 1, Energocom will take over supply duties, while a new provider for the Transnistrian region will be announced by then.

News.Az