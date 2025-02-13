Moldova summons Russian envoy over drone airspace violation

+ ↺ − 16 px

Moldovan police have reported that two drones crashed in the country, one of which exploded near Chadyr Lunga. Preliminary analysis suggests that its fragments belong to a Russian drone.

In response, the Moldovan Foreign Ministry strongly condemned the violation of its airspace and summoned the Russian ambassador for explanations.

"The National Police (of Moldova) informs that two more drones have been found on the territory of the Republic of Moldova. One of them was found in an agricultural field near the village of Chumai, Taraclia district; and the other exploded in a field about 1.5 kilometers from Chadyr Lunga," the National Police of Moldova said.

As indicated, experts from the police explosives department are currently at both locations conducting research, and later the drones will be examined in detail.

"According to preliminary data, the fragments found in Chadyr Lunga belong to a Russian drone," the National Police of Moldova said in a statement.

The territories, as noted, are isolated, and the danger to citizens in the area has been ruled out.

Meanwhile, the Moldovan Foreign Ministry strongly condemned the violation of the country's airspace and summoned the accredited Russian ambassador.

"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs expresses its deep concern and strongly condemns the repeated violation of national airspace by drones launched after Russian attacks on infrastructure in southern Ukraine. On the night of February 12-13, border police patrols reported several drones crossing the territory of the Republic of Moldova, and two of them crashed and exploded in unpopulated areas, one near the town of Chumai in Taraclia district and the other in a field about 1.5 kilometers from the towns of Ceadir Lunga and Vala Perdhei," the ministry said in a statement.

These incidents, as noted by the Moldovan Foreign Ministry, "pose a serious threat to the security of our citizens and emphasize the growing risks to regional stability." "Fortunately, there were no casualties, but such violations of the airspace of the Republic of Moldova are unacceptable and must not be tolerated," the statement reads.

