Moldovan President congratulates Azerbaijani counterpart

President of the Republic of Moldova Maia Sandu has adressed a letter of congratulation to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of his re-election as the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, APA reports.

"His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Dear Mr. President,

Please accept my sincere congratulations on your re-election as President of the Republic of Azerbaijan. I wish you and the people of Azerbaijani peace and prosperity.

I hope that the existing traditionally friendly relations between the Republic of Moldova and the Republic of Azerbaijan, based on the principles of mutual respect and trust, will continue to serve as the foundation for the development of cooperation between our countries.

I would like to emphasize the constructive nature of the political dialogue between our countries and confirm that my country is open to deepening bilateral relations. I am confident that through joint efforts, we can further enhance Moldova-Azerbaijan cooperation in economic, trade, investment, energy, and agriculture sectors for the benefit of our countries’ citizens.

Your Excellency, I wish you success and achievements in your high state activities, and kindly ask you to accept my highest respect."

