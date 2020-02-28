Mongolian president quarantined after 1-day visit to China

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of Mongolia Khaltmaagiin Battulga was quarantined upon arrival from a one-day visit to China, Sputnik reported.

During the visit that became the first visit as a head of state to China since the outbreak of the novel coronavirus, Battulga held a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping and discussed joint efforts to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus and announced the donation of 30 thousand sheep by the people of Mongolia to China.

Premier of the State Council of China Li Keqiang paid a courtesy call on the Mongolian President.

News.Az

