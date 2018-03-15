Monitoring held on contact line of Armenian and Azerbaijani troops
- 15 Mar 2018 10:21
- 29 Jul 2024 15:03
- 129676
- Azerbaijan
- Share https://news.az/news/monitoring-held-on-contact-line-of-armenian-and-azerbaijani-troops Copied
The ceasefire monitoring has been held in Fuzuli region.
The ceasefire monitoring exercise on the Line of Contact, in the territory of Fuzuli region, held in accordance with the mandate of Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office on March 15, ended with no incident, the Defense Ministry's press service reports.
News.Az