Monsoon rains wreak havoc in northern India: Nearly 70 dead, 30 missing

At least 69 people have died and 31 others have been missing after days of monsoon rains and multiple cloudbursts in India’s northern Himachal Pradesh state, state authorities said Friday.

In a statement, the state’s Emergency Operations Centre said that in the monsoon rain season, 43 people died due to multiple reasons, including flash floods, landslides and cloudbursts. Twenty-six people died due to road accidents in the ongoing monsoon seasons, it added, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The statement said that 110 people have been injured.

The rainy monsoon season typically lasts from June to September in Pakistan and India.

Himachal Pradesh state, since mid-June, has witnessed heavy rainfall, triggering multiple cloudbursts and flash floods.

State’s Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said relief efforts are underway in parts of the state.

