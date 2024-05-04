Montenegrin and Azerbaijani Gymnastics Federations sign Memorandum of Understanding
The Gymnastics Federations of Montenegro and Azerbaijan have signed a Memorandum of Understanding. The document was signed by Nurlana Mammadzade, Secretary General of the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation, and Vesna Radonić, President of the Gymnastics Federation of Montenegro. During the meeting, the parties hailed the mutual cooperation and emphasized the importance of exchanging experiences between the federations.