MoonBull tops presale meme coins in Q4 2025, Shiba Inu burns 410M, ApeCoin drops 25%

Discover top presale meme coins in October 2025. MoonBull presale surges, Shiba Inu burns 410M tokens, ApeCoin drops with bearish forecast.

What drives crypto communities in Q4 2025 more than fast-moving meme tokens? With markets buzzing in October, both New York and other US hubs are watching meme culture collide with tokenomics. The spotlight isn’t only on Bitcoin or Ethereum. Instead, meme coins are fueling conversations with surging volumes, high burns, and presale opportunities that catch attention like viral trends. Participants are looking for tokens that don’t just exist for short-term thrill but bring structured growth and community power. That’s where MoonBull ($MOBU) enters the story, redefining what a meme coin can achieve by aligning cultural energy with transparent mechanics and fair access.

MoonBull’s presale, now in Stage 3, has already crossed $180,000 with more than 600 holders and an ROI of over 62% for the earliest participants. Alongside it, the Shiba Inu ecosystem continues to rely on its aggressive burn model to tighten supply, while ApeCoin’s market projections point to cautious trading ahead. Together, these projects reflect very different approaches, yet they are united by the same question: which one truly belongs among the top presale meme coins this season?

MoonBull ($MOBU): A Scarcity-Driven Presale Powering Toward Momentum

MoonBull is not another copy-paste meme token. It is structured to reward loyalty, strengthen liquidity, and ensure scarcity drives lasting demand. Built on Ethereum, MoonBull combines fairness and fundamentals. At Stage 3 of its presale, $MOBU trades at $0.00004057, with a current ROI exceeding 15,000% from the projected listing price of $0.00616. For early adopters, the ROI already stands at 62.28%, and the upcoming price increase signals a further 27.40% surge before the next phase. Such figures show why MoonBull is being ranked among the top presale meme coins today.

The project has engineered tokenomics where every transaction feeds growth. Two percent flows into liquidity, two percent is redistributed as holder rewards, and one percent is permanently burned, creating automatic scarcity. With a total supply of 73.2 billion tokens and a carefully structured 23-stage presale, MoonBull ensures that the entry point becomes increasingly scarce with each step. Over $180,000 raised so far underlines its traction, while its smart mechanisms—staking at 95% APY from Stage 10 and community voting power from Stage 12—add long-term depth to what is often considered a short-lived market category. Backed by an audit and liquidity locks, this presale positions MoonBull not just as a meme play but also as one of the best crypto to buy now for participants who value transparency and security.

Smart Referrals: A Meme Coin Rewarding Networks with Real Incentives

MoonBull makes community expansion just as thrilling as token holding. Each referral triggers a 15% bonus, shared between both the referrer and the invitee. The system doesn’t stop there—every month, the top 5 referrers secure extra USDC rewards, with the top 3 earning 10% of the value generated through their codes, while 4th and 5th place take 5%. With 8.05 billion $MOBU fueling these incentives, rewards remain seamless and continuous. To unlock a referral code, participants need just a $10 entry, ensuring inclusivity while driving viral engagement that sustains the presale’s upward trend.

Shiba Inu: Supply Burns Fueling a Stronger SHIB Market

In October 2025, Shiba Inu once again leaned into its burn model to strengthen scarcity and price performance. According to the latest CryptoRank update, Shiba Inu recorded a massive 338% increase in its burn rate, leading to more than 410 million SHIB tokens being permanently removed from circulation in a single move. This reduction in supply triggered a notable market response, with SHIB climbing 4% in 24 hours and crossing $0.000021. The total number of tokens burned to date now exceeds 410 trillion, showing how aggressive the ecosystem has become in tightening available supply.

The strategy behind these burns is clear: reduce the overwhelming circulation to stabilize SHIB’s value over the long term. This approach has historically sparked renewed market optimism and activity within its massive global community. Each time burns accelerate, liquidity strength and token scarcity align to create stronger market positioning. With SHIB consistently ranking among the most traded meme coins worldwide, its reliance on burns ensures it remains part of every conversation about sustainability in meme coin economics.

For participants, the burn events are more than symbolic. They represent a structural shift that impacts price floors and community confidence. In a market where hype often overshadows fundamentals, Shiba Inu’s aggressive supply reduction highlights its long-term ambitions. While meme-driven energy keeps it culturally relevant, these burn mechanics make SHIB stand out as a project that blends popularity with a systematic strategy to ensure durability through 2025 and beyond.

ApeCoin: Forecasts Signal a Bearish October but Long-Term Potential

ApeCoin, launched as the token for the Bored Ape Yacht Club ecosystem, is currently trading at $0.534144 with bearish sentiment dominating the October 2025 outlook. Projections indicate a decline of -25.19%, pushing its price down to $0.395311 by October 30, 2025. Technical signals highlight a neutral Fear and Greed Index of 50, but recent performance shows 17 green days out of 30, with volatility at 5.63%. Despite these mixed signals, the near-term trajectory leans downward, making this month a testing ground for community patience.

The short-term price forecast further reinforces this bearish stance. ApeCoin is predicted to fall sequentially across early October dates, with targets like $0.473757 on October 2 and $0.405268 by October 5. For traders, these declines present opportunities for short positions, with potential ROI ranging up to 26.76% if executed correctly. Looking beyond October, however, projections for November and December 2025 suggest a recovery phase. The average predicted price for November is $0.414333, indicating a potential gain of 19.81%, while December forecasts an average of $0.407449, offering possible returns of 20.42%.

Longer-term, ApeCoin is expected to stabilize across 2026, with forecasts showing trading between $0.362349 and $1.45, and July 2026 anticipated as a bullish period with up to 171% gains compared to current prices. Despite short-term challenges, ApeCoin’s role in the NFT and metaverse ecosystem continues to anchor its relevance. For participants eyeing broader market recovery cycles, ApeCoin remains a contender with volatility-driven opportunities that reflect both risk and reward.

Conclusion: Which Meme Coin Defines the Top Presale Meme Coins in 2025?

The meme coin market in October 2025 is buzzing with very different stories. Shiba Inu’s aggressive token burns continue to stabilize its market presence, signaling its intention to maintain long-term relevance. ApeCoin faces near-term bearish pressure, with October projections dipping by more than 25%, yet long-term forecasts point to recovery opportunities in 2026. In contrast, MoonBull’s structured presale, already raising over $180,000 in Stage 3, combines transparency, scarcity, and high-yield opportunities in a way that sets it apart. With referral rewards, staking at 95% APY, and a governance model giving every holder voting power, MoonBull builds an ecosystem where growth is shared.

So, which project truly represents the future of meme coin participation? The answer lies in balance. Shiba Inu shows staying power, ApeCoin holds long-term upside, but MoonBull’s scarcity-driven presale and smart community mechanics make it stand out as one of the top presale meme coins for this cycle. MoonBull’s presale is running right now, demand is climbing, and entry prices remain accessible. The chance to secure allocation before the next stage increase could prove decisive for those seeking the best crypto to buy now.

What makes MoonBull different from other meme tokens?

MoonBull combines scarcity-driven presale stages, auto-liquidity, and high staking rewards, giving it stronger fundamentals than most meme tokens.

How is Shiba Inu keeping its price relevant in 2025?

Shiba Inu relies on aggressive token burns, permanently removing supply to drive scarcity and reinforce long-term value.

Is ApeCoin expected to rise again after October 2025?

Yes, forecasts suggest recovery in November and December 2025, with potential gains of nearly 20% compared to October’s average price.

October 2025 highlights the diversity in meme coin strategies. MoonBull ($MOBU) is attracting attention with its Stage 3 presale price of $0.00004057, more than 600 holders, and over $180,000 raised, alongside ROI projections above 15,000%. Shiba Inu continues to dominate headlines with a 338% increase in burn rate and over 410 million SHIB burned in a single move. ApeCoin, while bearish in October, trades at $0.534144 with forecasts of -25% declines, yet longer-term projections suggest recovery in 2026 with potential 171% gains. Each project reflects unique strengths, but MoonBull’s blend of transparency, staking, referrals, and scarcity-driven mechanics ensures it belongs among the top presale meme coins right now.

