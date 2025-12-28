More than 100 protesters detained in Syria

Syrian law enforcement agencies cordoned off the area around Al-Azhar Square in the city of Latakia and detained activists who participated in the unrest there.

Authorities have so far detained more than 100 people, News.Az reports, citing Al Hadath TV.

Syrian Interior Ministry spokesman Noureddine al-Baba said the transitional government guarantees citizens the right to peaceful protest, but calls on them to refrain from violence and calls for unrest.

News.Az