More than 70% of people over 60 in Azerbaijan suffer from cataracts - ophthalmologist

More than 70 percent of people aged over 60 in Azerbaijan suffer from primary cataracts, an ophthalmologist of the country’s Health Ministry told journalists, a correspondent of News.Az reports.

Myopia (short-sightedness) and hypermetropia (far-sightedness) are the most common eye diseases among people aged from 5 to 30, ophthalmologist Tural Galbinur said.

“Glasses and contact lenses are the most common treatment for myopia. These methods do not reduce the degree of myopia but help to see more clearly. For those who refuse to wear glasses and contact lenses, laser vision correction is recommended,” he said.

According to the ophthalmologist, cataracts and diabetic retinopathy (a complication of diabetes, caused by high blood sugar levels damaging the back of the eye) usually occur in people over 40 years of age, and macular degeneration is more common in people aged over 60.

