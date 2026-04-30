For the first time, South Korea to command massive US-led naval drill

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South Korea is set to take a historic step on the global military stage by leading multinational naval forces for the first time in the Rim of the Pacific Exercise (RIMPAC), one of the world’s largest maritime drills.

According to the navy, a South Korean admiral will command combined forces during the US-led exercise, which will take place in and around Hawaii from June 24 to July 31. This marks a significant shift in Seoul’s role, having previously served as deputy commander in 2024, News.Az reports, citing Turkish media.

Held every two years since 1971, RIMPAC brings together dozens of nations to strengthen cooperation, safeguard critical sea routes, and address growing maritime security challenges. South Korea has participated in the exercise since 1990, but this is the first time it will lead operations.

The 2026 edition is expected to feature more than 25,000 personnel, around 40 surface ships, five submarines, and approximately 140 aircraft, highlighting the scale and strategic importance of the drills.

South Korea plans to deploy some of its most advanced assets, including the Aegis-equipped destroyer Jeongjo the Great, P-9 maritime patrol aircraft, and the 3,000-ton Dosan Ahn Chang-ho submarine—signaling its expanding military capabilities and growing influence in regional security.

News.Az