More than 80 children missing after wave of school attacks in Nigeria

More than 80 children missing after wave of school attacks in Nigeria

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A series of militant attacks on schools in Nigeria over the past week has left more than 80 children missing, according to local officials and human rights groups. The attacks targeted schools in both northeastern and southwestern parts of the country, raising renewed concerns over insecurity and mass abductions.

In Borno state, militants attacked a primary school between Wednesday and Thursday in the Askira Uba and Chibok areas, abducting 42 children. Amnesty International said the assault took place near Sambisa Forest, a known stronghold of Boko Haram and its splinter faction Islamic State West Africa Province, News.Az reports, citing ABC News.

Two more attacks were carried out on secondary schools in Oyo state on Friday, where at least 40 children were abducted within hours.

Amnesty International warned that repeated kidnappings are forcing families to withdraw children from school, while some underage girls are reportedly being pushed into marriage as parents try to protect them from future attacks.

Local government official Peter Wabba said authorities informed him that 48 children were abducted during the Oyo attacks. He added that families are still waiting for the safe return of the children despite assurances from the government.

Police in Oyo state confirmed that three armed suspects were arrested in connection with the school attacks after being identified by local residents. Authorities have not confirmed whether more suspects are being pursued.

Human rights groups criticized Nigerian authorities for failing to properly investigate previous abductions and bring perpetrators to justice. Amnesty International said victims and their families continue to be denied justice and accountability.

School kidnappings remain a major security problem in Nigeria, particularly in the north, where armed groups frequently target schools to attract attention and pressure authorities. Last year, more than 300 children were abducted in separate mass kidnappings that shocked the country.

News.Az