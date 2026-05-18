Messi stars as Inter Miami win at new stadium

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Lionel Messi delivered a goal and a brilliant assist as Inter Miami CF secured their first victory at their new stadium on Sunday with a 2-0 win over the Portland Timbers, News.Az reports, citing AFP.

The 38-year-old Argentine superstar tormented Portland’s defense throughout the match, offering another reminder of the threat he could pose at the upcoming World Cup, which begins in less than a month.

Messi opened the scoring after 30 minutes, both starting and finishing a slick attacking move for the defending Major League Soccer champions.

The Argentine forward passed to Luis Suarez, who then slipped a through ball to Telasco Segovia. Segovia’s clever backheel returned the ball perfectly to Messi, who calmly fired into the far corner from close range.

Ten minutes later, fellow Argentine Rodrigo De Paul surged down the right wing and found Messi, who exchanged passes with Suarez in a quick one-two combination.

The eight-time Ballon d’Or winner then dribbled past four defenders inside the penalty area before using the outside of his left foot to set up German Berterame for an easy finish.

Messi had opportunities to increase his tally during a quieter second half, narrowly missing with a curling left-footed effort from outside the area that drifted inches wide of the post.

He also nearly produced a spectacular stoppage-time free kick, but Portland goalkeeper James Pantemis made a superb full-stretch save to tip the ball away from the top corner.

The match was Inter Miami’s fifth home game at the newly opened 27,000-seat Nu Stadium, which officially welcomed fans last month with significant excitement and attention.

Before Sunday’s win, the venue had hosted three frustrating draws as well as a dramatic collapse in which Miami surrendered a 3-0 lead to lose 4-3 against Orlando City SC.

Despite those recent struggles at home, the victory lifted Inter Miami to the top of the Eastern Conference standings, one point ahead of Nashville SC, who still have two matches in hand.

The next 2026 FIFA World Cup, hosted by the United States, Mexico and Canada, begins on June 11.

Alongside Cristiano Ronaldo, Messi is expected to become the first player to compete in six different World Cups. The Argentine captain famously led his country to the title at the previous tournament in Qatar.

News.Az