WUF13 Day 2 kicks off in Baku with historic, first-ever Leaders Summit

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The second day of the landmark 13th Session of the United Nations World Urban Forum (WUF13) has officially commenced in Baku, drawing a massive global assembly of over 40,000 registered delegates, policymakers, and experts representing 182 countries to shape the future of global metropolitan areas.

Tuesday's agenda marks a major milestone in the history of the event with the debut of the first-ever Leaders Summit to be integrated into a World Urban Forum program. Alongside an official opening press conference scheduled for later this morning, high-level dialogues will center heavily on finding viable multilateral solutions to the intensifying global housing crisis, defining robust national urbanization policies, and implementing actionable steps to strengthen urban climate resilience, News.Az reports, citing WUF13.Az.

A packed schedule of localized and intercontinental events will unfold throughout the afternoon. Key highlights include the formal Joint Assemblies Closing Ceremony, an emergency meeting convened by African regional ministers, and a strategic ministerial session of MINURVI, the specialized Forum of Ministers and High-Level Authorities of Housing and Urban Development of Latin America and the Caribbean.

The global summit, hosted by Azerbaijan, will continue its comprehensive runs of urban planning workshops and diplomatic panel discussions through Friday, May 22.

News.Az