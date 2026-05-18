Organization of Turkic States Secretary General arrives in Baku for WUF13

Organization of Turkic States Secretary General arrives in Baku for WUF13

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Secretary General of the Organization of Turkic States, Kubanychbek Omuraliev, arrived in the Republic of Azerbaijan on May 18 to participate in the 13th Session of the United Nations World Urban Forum (WUF13), News.Az reports, citing APA.

The guest was welcomed by officials at Heydar Aliyev International Airport.

News.Az