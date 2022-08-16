More than 900 anti-personnel mines were detected in the Lachin direction

An anti-personnel minefield laid by illegal Armenian armed detachments was detected in the northwestern direction of the Saribaba high ground, the eastern part of the Lachin region, News.az. reports citing Azerbaijan's Ministery of Defence.

Terrain reconnaissance was provided by the Engineering units of the Azerbaijan Army. The detected mines were neutralized by a specially trained fortification team.

On August 15, within one day, a total of 991 PMN-E type anti-personnel mines were removed from the mined area, transported and disposed of in compliance with safety regulations.

It should be noted that all the mines detected in this direction were produced in Armenia after the Patriotic War, in 2021.





