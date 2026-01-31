Morocco deploys army to help evacuate thousands after floods

+ ↺ − 16 px

Morocco has deployed army rescue units to help with the evacuation of thousands of people after floods triggered by torrential rains and rising river levels hit parts of the country's northwest, state TV reported on Saturday, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Weeks of heavy rainfall, combined with water releases from a nearly full dam nearby, increased water levels in the Loukous River and flooded several neighbourhoods in the city of Ksar Kbir, about 190 km (118 miles) north of the capital Rabat, a national flood follow-up committee said.

