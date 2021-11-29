Mortar and artillery units of Azerbaijani army hold live-fire tactical drills (VIDEO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

Mortar and artillery units of the Azerbaijan Army held the live-fire tactical exercises in line with the combat training plan for 2021, the country’s Defense Ministry told News.Az.

At the live-fire tactical exercises conducted during the military units’ field training exercises, units accomplished tasks on deploying command-observation posts and taking firing positions.

The main purpose of the exercises, which were held with consideration of the experience gained in the Patriotic War, is to improve the military personnel’s practical skills in timely and accurate fulfillment of tasks properly using fire means, as well as the command staff's skills in managing units.

Mortars and artillery pieces were brought to a firing position within the required time, planned and unplanned targets were fired at.

The assigned tasks were successfully fulfilled.

News.Az