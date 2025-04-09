Moscow calls for restraint between Yerevan, Baku

+ ↺ − 16 px

Moscow on Wednesday called on Armenia and Azerbaijan to show restraint and ease border tensions.

"We reaffirm our call on Baku and Yerevan to demonstrate restraint, take measures to de-escalate tensions, and avoid actions that could worsen the situation," said the Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson, Maria Zakharova, News.Az reports, citing TASS.

She said that all emerging issues should be addressed solely through peaceful, political, and diplomatic means.

"For our part, we are ready to assist our partners in overcoming the remaining disagreements blocking the signing of a peace treaty, as well as in restoring transport and economic communications, and delimitation the border to address humanitarian concerns in accordance with the series of trilateral agreements between the leaders of Russia, Azerbaijan, and Armenia," Zakharova added.

News.Az