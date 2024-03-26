Moscow court arrests eighth suspect in Crocus City Hall terrorist attack case

+ ↺ − 16 px

Moscow’s Basmanny court has detained the eighth suspect in the Crocus City Hall terrorist attack case, a TASS correspondent reported.

According to the correspondent, the suspect is Kyrgyzstan's Alisher Kasimov, who rented an apartment to the perpetrators of the terrorist attack.

"[I hereby rule] to satisfy the appeal of the prosecutor's office to choose a measure of restraint in the form of detention," the judge said.

The court has detained Kasimov until May 22. The defense asked that he be placed under house arrest. The court's decision has not yet taken effect and is subject to appeal.

Kasimov was born in the city of Osh. He is a Russian citizen and has three children. He owns a cafe in Krasnogorsk.

On March 25, Moscow’s Basmanny court arrested four perpetrators of the Crocus City Hall terrorist attack: Dalerjon Mirzoyev, Saidakram Rachabalizodu, Shamsidin Fariduni and Muhammadsobir Faizov. Later, their three supposed accomplices, Aminchon Islomov, Dilovar Islomov, and their father Isroil Islomov, were also arrested.

On the evening of March 22, a terrorist attack targeted the Crocus City Hall music venue in Krasnogorsk, Moscow Region, just over the Moscow city limits. The current death toll is 139, and 182 people were injured. Eleven individuals suspected of being involved in the terrorist attack have been apprehended, including four gunmen who were detained in the Bryansk Region, southwest of Moscow, as they attempted to seek refuge by crossing the nearby Ukrainian border. President Vladimir Putin said in a televised address that, according to preliminary information, the Ukrainian side had prepared "a window" in the border especially for the terrorists to cross undetected. He promised to identify and punish all those who were behind the attack on Crocus City Hall.

News.Az