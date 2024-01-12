Moscow expresses concern over Nazi march in Yerevan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Moscow is highly concerned over a Nazi march held by fascist adolescents in Yerevan, Armenia on January 1, the Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson, Maria Zakharova, said on Friday, News.Az reports.

“We have viewed the footage and are highly concerned about a march by fascist adolescents in the downtown of Yerevan on January 1. We are, of course, startled that Armenian law enforcement did not stop the march, in which participants demonstrated their connection on camera in front of the media by raising their hands in a Nazi salute,” Zakharova said.

“We regret that the Armenian authorities and human rights organizations did not respond appropriately. We believe that it is vital to suppress all expressions of Nazism,” the spokesperson added.

News.Az