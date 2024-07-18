Moscow: Fight against neocolonialism is of current importance for Russian foreign policy

+ ↺ − 16 px

The fight against neocolonialism is of current importance for Russian foreign policy, spokesperson for the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova said at a briefing, answering a question from News.ru about the first Congress of Independence Movements from French-colonized territories, held in Baku, News.Az reports.

“For us, this is one of the priorities. Not because these are historical realities, this is also important, preserving knowledge of what happened. But also because colonialism is now gaining momentum and is being consolidated at the modern technological level in the form of neo-colonialism,” she added.Zakharova noted that some countries, using modern capabilities in various fields, still pursue colonial policies today.

News.Az