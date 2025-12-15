Moscow holds 21st International Muslim Forum

+ ↺ − 16 px

The 21st International Muslim Forum, themed "Peace and Trust in an Era of Deglobalization: An Islamic Perspective on Global Challenges," was held in Moscow, gathering senior religious leaders, diplomats, and officials from Islamic countries.

Azerbaijan was represented at the event by Rafael Huseynov, Deputy Speaker of the Milli Majlis, News.Az reports citing local media.

The meeting, which featured discussions on the topic of finding peace and building trust at a time of global changes, was opened by Mufti Sheikh Ravil Gaynutdin, Secretary General of the forum and Chairman of the Spiritual Board of Muslims of the Russian Federation, who strongly condemned the recent terror attack that happened in Australia.

He emphasized that the 21st International Muslim Forum was coincided with several momentous commemorative milestones, including the 1,500th anniversary of Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) and the 1200th anniversary of Imam al-Tirmidhi.

In his remarks, Rafael Huseynov, Deputy Chairman of the Azerbaijani Parliament, highlighted the issue of restoration of mosques in Azerbaijan’s territories liberated from the occupation. He underlined that Islamic religious principles, due to their inherently progressive character, contain various principles that are beneficial for the present and the future.

“Azerbaijan has successfully liberated its territories that have been under occupation for over three decades. Unfortunately, more than 400 religious monuments, mosques, and sacred sites were destroyed in those territories. Azerbaijan is currently restoring thesThe 21st International Muslim Forum, themed "Peace and Trust in an Era of Deglobalization: An Islamic Perspective on Global Challenges," was held in Moscow, gathering senior religious leaders, diplomats, and officials from Islamic countries.

e facilities within the framework of the Great Return Program. Consequently, prayers are now being heard from those mosques and places of worship,” he added.

The moderator of the forum, Deputy Supreme Mufti of Russia Damir Mukhetdinov, noted that December 12 marks the day of remembrance for Heydar Aliyev, National Leader of the Azerbaijani people, adding that the blessed memory of Heydar Aliyev is remembered with great respect and reverence.

The forum continued with panel discussions.

News.Az