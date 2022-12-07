Moscow hosted meeting Trilateral Working Group on the opening of transport communications in the South Caucasus

The 11th meeting of the Trilateral Working Group on the opening of transport communications in the South Caucasus was held in Moscow, News.az reports citing the Russian Cabinet of Ministers.

Azerbaijani Deputy Prime Minister Shahin Mustafayev and Armenian Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan attended the meeting chaired by the Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation Alexei Overchuk.

"During the meeting, the sides stressed the positive role of the Russian Federation in efforts to normalize relations between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Armenia, as well as to open economic and transport relations between them.

During the meeting, the issues of railway construction between the Republic of Azerbaijan, the Republic of Armenia, and the Russian Federation and in the region, the development of railway transport, and the organization of transportation were discussed.

The sides will continue to work on the implementation of the tripartite statements of the leaders of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the Republic of Armenia, and the Russian Federation regarding the opening of transport and economic relations in the region.

The Azerbaijani and Armenian sides expressed their gratitude to the Russian side for the high-level organization of the meeting and hospitality," it was stated in the information.

News.Az