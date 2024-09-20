Moscow hosts CIS Economic Council’s 103rd meeting

+ ↺ − 16 px

On Friday, Moscow hosted the 103rd meeting of the Economic Council of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), which was chaired by Alexei Overchuk, the Deputy Prime Minister of Russia, News.Az reports citing Azertag.

Azerbaijan was represented at the meeting by Yagub Eyyubov, the country’s First Deputy Prime Minister.The discussions revolved around the issues covering various domains of the economic cooperation in the CIS.The meeting heard the reports on the activity of the CIS Coordination Transport Meeting.The meeting also assessed the draft Agreement on cooperation in the fields of civil shipbuilding and production of ship components between the CIS member states. The draft Agreement is expected to be reviewed at the meeting of the CIS Council of Heads of Government.The member of the CIS Economic Council confirmed the action plan on the implementation of the “Agreement on Cross-border transportation of radioactive materials.” In this vein, they reviewed the draft Memorandum on Cooperation in the field of digital transformation of transportation complex aimed at expanding and deepening interstate cooperation in the relevant field.The next meeting of the CIS Economic Council is scheduled to be held in Moscow on November 29 this year.

News.Az