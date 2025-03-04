Moscow ready to support US-Iran talks to settle differences

+ ↺ − 16 px

Moscow believes that Washington and Tehran should settle all their differences through talks and is ready to contribute to this, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Bloomberg.

"Russia believes that the United States and Iran should resolve all problems through negotiations," he said, adding that Moscow "is ready to do everything in its power to achieve this," News.Az reports, citing TASS.

According to Bloomberg's sources, Russia has agreed to help the US administration engage with Iran on the issue of the country's nuclear program and support for anti-US forces in the Middle East. The sources also said that US President Donald Trump voiced this request during a phone call with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on February 12, and that this issue was discussed by the Russian and American delegations in Riyadh on February 18.

The representatives of Russia and Iran did not confirm or deny this information to the news agency; the White House did not respond to a request for comment.

On February 7, Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said that it was impossible to negotiate with the United States because it had already deceived Tehran once. Washington concluded a nuclear deal in 2015, failed to fulfill its terms, did not lift anti-Iran sanctions, and unilaterally terminated the agreement in 2018, Khamenei recalled.

On February 27, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said in an address to the parliament that Tehran would consider resuming talks with the US if Washington proves it can negotiate in good faith.

