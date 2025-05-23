Moscow reaffirms readiness to facilitate signing of Baku-Yerevan peace treaty

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russia sincerely wishes success to Armenia and Azerbaijan in concluding a peace treaty and is ready to continue rendering all possible assistance to the parties in elaborating and signing such a document, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday.

"It is necessary to sign a peace treaty between Armenia and Azerbaijan, we sincerely wish them success in this," he noted, News.Az reports, citing Russian media.

"It is clear that the treaty was made possible thanks to several trilateral Russia-Azerbaijan-Armenia summits. We are ready to continue to provide assistance, if both sides are interested," Lavrov added.

