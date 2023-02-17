Moscow reiterates readiness to organize meeting of Azerbaijani, Armenian foreign ministers

+ ↺ − 16 px

Moscow reiterated its readiness to organize a meeting of the foreign ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia, Maria Zakharova, Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson, said at a briefing on Friday, News.Az reports.

Zakharova recalled that the Russian Foreign Ministry’s special representative for normalization of Armenia-Azerbaijan relations, Igor Khovaev, visited Baku and Yerevan a few days ago.

“Both the Armenian and Azerbaijani sides confirmed their interest in the mediation of our country. Given the sensitivity of this topic, I will not go into the details of the consultations. I can once again confirm the readiness to organize another trilateral meeting of the Russian, Azerbaijani and Armenian foreign ministers,” the spokesperson added.

News.Az