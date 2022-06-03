Moscow says discussing possible Putin-Zelenskyy meeting ‘pointless now’

+ ↺ − 16 px

Discussing a possible meeting between Russian and Ukrainian Presidents Vladimir Putin and Volodymyr Zelenskyy are currently pointless, a Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson said at a briefing in Moscow on Friday, News.Az reports.

Maria Zakharova said she does not see any reason even to theoretically discuss this issue.

“We are grateful to everyone who offers their intermediary role, and so on in any direction, they have always treated this way. But holding discussions without any factual information does not make sense now,” the spokesperson added.

