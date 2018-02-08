Moscow says presidential election is Azerbaijan’s internal affair

+ ↺ − 16 px

The [forthcoming] presidential election in Azerbaijan is the country’s internal affair, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said answering an A

Zakharova said that it is necessary to ask the Azerbaijani government first about the motive, format and reasons for the elections.

“The Azerbaijani government has already commented on it,” she added.

The early presidential election in Azerbaijan is scheduled for April 11, 2018.

News.Az

News.Az