Yandex metrika counter

Moscow sees no reasons to complete negotiations with Kyiv

  • Region
  • Share
Moscow sees no reasons to complete negotiations with Kyiv

Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has reiterated his country’s willingness to continue talks with Kyiv.

Moscow is in favor of negotiating with Kyiv, Lavrov said in an interview with Russia 24 TV channel, News.Az reports.   

"Our president has repeatedly stressed that we prefer negotiations," the top diplomat said, stressing that there are no reasons to complete talks with Kyiv.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      