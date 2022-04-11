Moscow sees no reasons to complete negotiations with Kyiv

Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has reiterated his country’s willingness to continue talks with Kyiv.

Moscow is in favor of negotiating with Kyiv, Lavrov said in an interview with Russia 24 TV channel, News.Az reports.

"Our president has repeatedly stressed that we prefer negotiations," the top diplomat said, stressing that there are no reasons to complete talks with Kyiv.

News.Az