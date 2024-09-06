+ ↺ − 16 px

Presidential Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov is convinced that Russia should adequately respond to restrictions imposed on its media by the West, News.Az reports citing Gazeta.Ru.

"We criticize Westerners for taking the path of destroying our media abroad," he said. "They prevent the spread of information, they obstruct the work of our journalists.""And, of course, this necessitates reciprocity under the current circumstances of a hot confrontation. That is why we should give an adequate response.".

News.Az