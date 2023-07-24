Moscow subjtected to drone attack

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russia has accused Ukraine of being behind a drone attack that damaged at least two buildings in Moscow early on July 24 morning.

The Russian defence ministry said two drones were "suppressed and crashed", adding that there were no casualties, News.Az reports citing BBC.

Russia's state-owned Tass news agency reported that one drone fell close to the defence ministry.

Ukrainian officials are yet to comment, but they rarely claim responsibility for attacks inside Russia.

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said the drone strikes hit "non-residential" buildings around 04:00 local time (01:00 GMT). He added that the buildings had not sustained any major damage.

But state news agencies reported that some drone fragments were found just 2km (1.2 miles) away from the ministry's buildings.

"A Kyiv regime attempt to carry out a terrorist act using two drones on objects on the territory of the city of Moscow was stopped," the Russian defence ministry said in a statement posted to telegram.

The state-run Tass news agency reported that drone debris was also found along the city's Komsomolsky Avenue. Moscow's transport department wrote on Telegram that traffic along the route was blocked and photos showed emergency services working at the scene.

Traffic was also stopped on Likhachev Avenue, where a high-rise office building was damaged. Footage published on the military Zvezda TV channel showed missing windows at the top of the building.

News.Az