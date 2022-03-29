Moscow trying to normalize situation in Karabakh: Kremlin

Moscow is making efforts in order for the situation in Karabakh to normalize, a Kremnlin spokesman told journalists on Tuesday, News.Az reports citing RIA Novosti.

Dmitry Peskov also called for refraining from emotional statements on Karabakh.

On the morning of March 26, members of illegal Armenian armed detachments attempted to sabotage units of the Azerbaijani army, taking advantage of foggy weather and limited visibility.

As a result of immediate measures, members of the illegal Armenian armed groups were forced to retreat.

The command of the Russian peacekeeping contingent and the Joint Russian-Turkish Monitoring Center were informed about the incident.

News.Az