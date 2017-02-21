Mosque to be built in liberated Azerbaijani village

+ ↺ − 16 px

A mosque will be built in the Jabrayil district’s Jojug Marjanli village liberated from the Armenian occupation, Chairman of the Caucasian Muslims Office Sheikhulislam Allahshukur Pashazade told reporters on Tuesday, AzVision.az reported.

Pashazade noted that President Ilham Aliyev has given him recommendations in this regard.

“Upon the idea from President Ilham Aliyev, the like of the Shusha Mosque will be built in Jojuq Marjanli,” he said.

On 24 January 2017, President Ilham Aliyev signed an order on measures to restore the liberated Jojug Marjanli village.

The State Committee of Azerbaijan for Affairs of Refugees and IDPs will receive 4 million manats from the Presidential Reserve Fund for 2017 for construction of 50 houses, a school building and the relevant infrastructure at the first stage, according to the order.

News.Az