Motor rally crash in France kills two spectators

Authorities reported that two spectators were killed in central France on Saturday when a car veered off the road and struck them during an auto rally.

A third person also watching the race near the town of Ambert in the Puy-de-Dome department was seriously injured and taken to hospital, the prefecture said, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

Several people present at the time of the accident were in shock and received assistance, a local official told AFP.

The accident occurred around 10 am (0800 GMT). The prefect, the top local official, of Puy-de-Dome was on his way to the scene, his office said.

