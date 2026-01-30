Catherine O’Hara, ‘Home Alone’ star, dies at 71

O’Hara passed away on Friday at her home in Los Angeles after a brief illness, News.Az reports, citing Variety.

Her career in film and television spanned more than five decades. O’Hara first rose to prominence on the Canadian sketch comedy series Second City Television, where she earned her first Emmy Award. She later built an extensive filmography, appearing in movies such as After Hours, Beetlejuice and the first two Home Alone films, in which she portrayed the mother of Kevin McCallister, the character played by Macaulay Culkin.

She was a frequent collaborator of Christopher Guest’s, appearing in his mockumentary films “Best in Show,” “For Your Consideration,” “Waiting for Guffman” and “A Mighty Wind.” And she had voice roles in beloved animated features including “The Nightmare Before Christmas” and “Chicken Little.”

O’Hara experienced a career renaissance in her 60s, starting with her role as riches-to-rags housewife Moira Rose in the CBC sitcom “Schitt’s Creek,” in which she starred opposite Eugene and Dan Levy and Annie Murphy. She won her second Emmy for “Schitt’s Creek,” which propelled her into other major TV roles in HBO’s “The Last of Us” and Apple TV’s “The Studio.” In the latter, O’Hara played a storied Hollywood executive who was shoved aside by her studio. The second season of the Seth Rogen comedy recently began filming.