Home Alone actor Daniel Stern cited in solicitation case

Daniel Stern, the actor best known for playing Marv in the classic Home Alone films, was issued a citation in California last month for allegedly attempting to hire an escort, according to U.S. media reports.

Law enforcement sources cited by TMZ said the incident took place on December 10 at a hotel in Camarillo. Stern, 68, was not booked and did not undergo a mugshot, as officers issued him a ticket at the scene. His representatives have not commented publicly on the report, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Stern recently made headlines for suffering a medical emergency in October, which led to hospitalization. He later recovered and said he was in good health.

The actor has largely stepped away from Hollywood in recent years, choosing to live on a farm where he raises cattle, grows tangerines, and works as a sculptor. In interviews and in his memoir Home and Alone, Stern has spoken about his career shift and his time filming Home Alone and Home Alone 2, including salary negotiations for the sequel.

Stern’s performance as one of the two hapless burglars opposite Joe Pesci remains a defining role in the holiday film genre, both movies continuing to air globally each Christmas season.

